PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of light house projects today

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHPs) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) is set to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at six sites across the country today via video conferencing.

As per a statement, the Prime Minister will also announce winners under Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators - India (ASHA-India) and give out annual awards for excellence in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) Mission.

The LHPs will be constructed at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow, comprising about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

PM Modi will also release a certificate course on innovative construction technologies named NAVARITIH (New, Affordable, Validated, Research Innovation Technologies for Indian Housing) and a compendium of 54 innovative housing construction technologies.

"The LHPs showcase the best of new-age alternate global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale. They are being constructed under GHTC-India which envisages to provide an eco system for the adoption of innovative technologies in the housing construction sector in a holistic manner," the statement said.

The Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators - India (ASHA-India) initiative aims to promote domestic research and entrepreneurship by providing incubation and acceleration support to potential future technologies.

Under the initiative, five ASHA-India Centers have been set up for providing incubation and acceleration support.

The PMAY-U Mission was been designed to achieve the vision of "Housing For All by 2022". In order to recognize the outstanding contribution by States, UTs, Urban Local Bodies and beneficiaries, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has introduced annual awards for excellence in implementation of PMAY-Urban. The winners of PMAY(Urban) Awards-2019 will be felicitated during the event. (ANI)