PM needs to get serious about coronavirus crisis: Balasaheb Thorat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief and state cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the coronavirus crisis in the country more seriously.

"The country is going through a tough time as the numbers of coronavirus cases increase. During such times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take some firm policy decisions. It is not the Prime Minister's job to ask people to clap or light lamps," Thorat said.

The Congress leader said that it is time that the Prime Minister gets serious about the situation.

"To fight the crisis, doctors, nurses, police and para-medical staff are all working by putting their lives at risk. The need of the hour is to stand firmly behind these people and give them the necessary help," Thorat said.

"What is required at this time is making an available adequate number of ventilators, increasing the number of testing labs, providing doctors and their staff with PPEs and to provide financial assistance to states to fight this crisis," he added.

He stated that the leaders should give hope to the general public, announce relief packages for people who have lost their livelihoods amid the crisis.

"After hearing the address, the question that is being raised whether Narendra Modi will behave like a Prime Minister or not? When a country is going through such a crisis, responsible leadership is required, which unfortunately is not there with the BJP or among its leaders," Thorat said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video address today morning, appealed to the people to switch off lights and light 'diyas' and candles on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes. (ANI)

