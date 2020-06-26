PM relief fund 'diverted' money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during UPA years: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday alleged that Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the UPA years while adding that to divert this public money into a family-run foundation is not only a "brazen fraud" but also a "big betrayal" of the people of India.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP chief shared details of 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2005-2006' and 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2007-2008', which shows that PMNRF donated funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

He said that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, who chaired RGF was completely reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency.

"PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency," he said in a series of tweets.

"People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India," Nadda added.

Cornering Congress, he further said that one family's hunger for wealth has cost the nation immensely and asked the opposition party to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gain.

"If only they have devoted their energies towards more constructive agenda. The Congress' Imperial Dynasty needs to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gains!" he said. (ANI)