PM sends two Ministers to urge Cong to cooperate in smooth functioning of RS: Sources

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sent two Cabinet Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Thawarchand Gehlot to speak to Congress for the smooth functioning of Rajya Sabha despite the fact that the party continued to disrupt the Upper House even today, sources said.

Rajya Sabha did not function on Tuesday and Wednesday, despite the meeting of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held in the Chairman Room in presence of all parties floor leaders.

In the meeting, it was decided that discussions on budget allocation would be held for three days, starting from Tuesday to Thursday.

The functioning of the Rajya Sabha was disrupted for two days due to protests by Congress party over the current political crisis in Karnataka.

BJP leaders including Suresh Prabhu held a Budget session in the House amid uproar by Congress leaders.

On anonymity, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP told ANI that Karnataka is a state subject and it is not good for the democracy to disrupt the functioning of Rajya Sabha on the name of state politics.

Earlier in the day, both Congress and BJP agreed and announced in presence of Deputy Chairman Harivansh that Rajya Sabha will hold discussions on the budget from 11 am onwards and will conclude the session on the same day, which means no 'zero hour' in the Upper House tomorrow. (ANI)