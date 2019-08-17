Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

PM, Shah extend greetings to Parsi community on Navroz

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Navroz or Nowruz, marks the Iranian and Persian New year.
The day is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of Nature and it is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians.
While Zoroastrians across the globe celebrated New Year on March 21 this year, Parsis residing in India are celebrating Navroz on August 17.
On the auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani extended warm greetings to the Parsi community and wished them a prosperous year filled with peace and joy.
Wishing Parsi community, Prime Minister said they have played a vital role in the development of the country. "Parsi New Year greetings! Our nation is proud to be home to the dynamic Parsi community that has played a vital role in developing India. May the year ahead be full of happiness, good health and prosperity. Navroz Mubarak," he tweeted.
"On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, I extend my warm greetings to all Parsi friends. May this new year bring peace, joy and good fortune in everyone's life. Navroz Mubarak," Shah wrote on his official Twitter handle.
"Prayers for good health, success and happiness for all. Navroz Mubarak," Irani, who is married to a Parsi businessman Zubin Irani, tweeted.
Meanwhile, National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Delhi Chief Minister also extended Navroj greetings.
"Navroz Mubarak to the Parsi Community. Wishing that the New Year brings with it a lifetime of Happiness and Prosperity for you all. Navroz Mubarak," Pawar wrote on Twitter.
"Navroz greetings to all," Kejriwal tweeted.
Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: "Wishing my Parsi brothers and sisters a joyful Navroz. This small but vibrant community represents India's 'Unity in Diversity'."
"Greetings to all my Parsi brothers and sisters on the joyous occasion of Navroz, the beginning of the Parsi new year. May you be blessed with growth, prosperity and peace in the new year," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.
Tripura Chief Minister also wished for the Parsi community's happiness and good health. "New Year begins! let us pray, that it will be a year with peace, happiness and good health, God bless you throughout the new year. Happy Navroz to all!" he wrote on Twitter.
It is said that the single largest Zoroastrian religious community, the Parsis, migrated to the then Gujarat region (part of which is now in Pakistan) when Persia was invaded by Islamic armies in the 17th century.
Navroz is predominantly celebrated in the Western and Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Balkans. It is a declared public holiday in many nations including Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Iraq.
Apart from marking the first day of spring, Navroz is also an occasion to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:58 IST

iocl