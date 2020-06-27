PM should coordinate with COVID-affected nations to ask China for compensation: Former ISRO scientist

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 26 (ANI): Former ISRO Scientist D Sasikumar on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should coordinate with all COVID-19 affected countries and ask China for "compensation".

He further said that India can utilize coronavirus outbreak against them "positively" as all the countries are holding China solely accountable for spreading the disease.

"If China is not ready to give compensation, all these countries can cut off trade relations with them. The widespread acceptance of PM Modi among world nations can be utilized and India can lead all COVID-19 nations against China," he said.

Former ISRO scientist said that the virus spread in the entire world, because of "criminal negligence" of the neighbouring country.

"Chinese understood the potential danger posed by COVID-19 to humanity. In Wuhan, they have contained it. No major cities have been affected in that country," he said.

"Even though China understood the gravity of the virus, they allowed people from all parts of the world to travel to and fro for four weeks to other nations. They knew that this is going to be disastrous for humanity," he added. (ANI)

