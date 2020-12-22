PM should have ensured providing adequate funds to AMU in his speech: D Raja

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech delivered on the occasion of the AMU centenary celebrations event on Tuesday saying that the Prime Minister should have assured that the Centre will provide adequate funds for the development of the University.

Speaking to ANI CPI General D Raja said, "When PM was addressing the students, faculties members of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) he should have underlined that his government will provide adequate financial support, adequate funds for the development of the university. He should have said that students and faculty members and the image of the University will not be destroyed and the government will provide all supports and funds for the development of AMU."



Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi Virtually addressed the AMU Centenary celebration event and said that School dropout rate among Muslim girls was more than 70 per cent and this situation persisted for 70 years.

In these circumstances, Government started Swachh Bharat Mission, built toilets in villages and toilets for school-going girls. Now this rate has fallen to nearly 30 percent.

CPI leader and former Rajya Sabha MP further criticizes Prime Minister's speech saying, "If you look at the speech delivered by the Prime Minister, one can come to the conclusion that he could have delivered such speech in any public meeting but here he was addressing students, faculty members of AMU. Whatever he spoke did not have any relevance." (ANI)

