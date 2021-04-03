PM slams 'beard, cap and lungi' remark made by son of AIUDF chief

Tamulpur (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the remark made by Abdur Rahim Ajmal, son of Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, All India United Democratic Front chief that the next government will be formed by "beard, cap and lungi" people.

Addressing a rally in Assam's Baksa today, the Prime Minister said that on Friday he had heard that some people had already decided whose government would be formed in the state just on the basis of appearance.

"Some people have made such an announcement, which clearly shows that they have given up in the election. They not only talking about how the next government will be formed but what the people of that government must have worn. They have insulted Assam and its culture," said the Prime Minister.

Son of AIUDF chief, Abdur Rahim Ajmal has sparked a controversy by saying there will be a government of the men with beard, cap and lungi in Assam this time.

"This time it will be your government. The government of the poor, the government for development, the government of 'dadhi-topi-lungi' wallas and the government of our daughter who wears 'sindoor'," said Abdur Rahim Ajmal while addressing a rally in Assam on Friday.

Earlier the party chief Badruddin Ajmal triggered a controversy for allegedly throwing a 'gamosa'.

Referring to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Kokrajhar said that everyone who loves Assam is hurt and angry after seeing those pictures as the hard work of the women of Assam 'Gamosa' was insulted publicly.

"Congress leaders say that the 'lock & key' (AIUDF symbol) people are the identity of Assam. Understand the lies and conspiracy of Congress. It has surrendered before such people to come back to power. Not only Congress but the entire Mahajot will be punished for this insult," PM Modi had said.

Polling for the third and final phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)