PM speaks to Jaitley's wife, son to express condolences

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to the wife and son of former finance minister Arun Jaitley to express condolences on the senior BJP leader's demise.

"Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual & legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," Modi's tweet about the conversation read.

During the course of the conversation with the Prime Minister, both the family members insisted that Modi does not cancel his current foreign tour.

Modi, who reached UAE earlier on Friday, is also scheduled to visit Bahrain today and back to France tomorrow for attending the G7 Summit.

Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier today. He was 66. Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)