PM takes ride in Mumbai metro; interacts with students, daily commuters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a metro ride from Gundavali Metro Station to Mogra in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Prime Minister interacted with students, daily commuters and workers involved in the construction of the Mumabi metro during the metro ride.

Youth from Mumbai told PM Modi how Metro will help them in their lives.



The Prime Minister was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Kohsyari, state Chief Minister Eknath Shine and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and seven sewage treatment plants, inaugurated 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana, and started road concretisation project for around 400 kilometres of roads in Mumbai.

The Prime Minister launched MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown on the entry gates of Metro Stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.

The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash.

A release said the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, easing the process with a seamless experience. (ANI)

