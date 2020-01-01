PM to attend various programmes during 2-day visit to Karnataka from Thursday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in various programmes during his two-day visit to Karnataka on January 2 and 3.

The Prime Minister will visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Thursday.

At another public meeting in Tumakuru, Modi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to various states, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He will also give away the Agriculture Minister's Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers.

The event will also witness the release of the third instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will benefit approximately six crore beneficiaries, the PMO said.

Modi will also hand over certificates to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi from various states and Union Territories (UTs).

In a boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector, Modi will dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation in Bengaluru on Thursday, according to PMO.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will address the Indian Science Congress, which brings together leading scientists, researchers and science enthusiasts from different parts of the nation. (ANI)