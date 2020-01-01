PM to dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Labs to nation on Jan 2

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation on Thursday, which would boost indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector.

During the event, the Prime Minister will unveil a plaque and also address the scientists.

The event is being organised by the Aeronautical Development Establishment, DRDO, at Bengaluru. DRDO will also showcase some of its innovative products to the Prime Minister at an exhibition.

A PMO release said that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy will also be present on the occasion.

The release said the Prime Minister had suggested that at least five DRDO labs should be identified exclusively for innovation by young scientists up to the age of 35 years.

He made the suggestion in 2014 while addressing a gathering after giving away the DRDO awards.

The Prime Minister had also called for involving the youth in defence research-related activities in a big way to ensure that India remained abreast of global technological advancements in the field. (ANI)