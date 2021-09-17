PM to interact with healthcare workers, beneficiaries of Covid vaccination programme in Goa on Sept 18

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination programme on Saturday on the occasion of the completion of 100 per cent first dose coverage for the adult population in Goa.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office today, the Prime Minister will interact with the beneficiaries on September 18, 2021, at 10:30 am via video conferencing.



The PMO stated that the efforts were undertaken by the state government that resulted in successful vaccination coverage include organisation of successive Tika Utasvs for community mobilization and grassroots outreach, targeted vaccination for priority groups such as vaccination at workplaces, old age homes, divyangjans etc. and continuous community engagement to remove doubts and apprehensions, among others.

The state also overcame challenges like Cyclone Tauktae to ensure rapid vaccination coverage, stated the PMO.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)

