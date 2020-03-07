PM to interact with Nari Shakti awardees, women achievers to handle his twitter account on Sunday

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Nari Shakti Awardees on International Women's Day on Sunday at his residence.

His twitter account would be handled by the women achievers on the day.

The Prime Minister had announced that on women's day this year, he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspires people to help them ignite motivation in millions.

He had said that stories of such women can be shared using #SheInspiresUs.

An official release said that President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the Nari Shakti Puraskar on Sunday morning at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The national award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women's empowerment, especially towards vulnerable and marginalised women. (ANI)