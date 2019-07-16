New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): As part of engaging with fellow parliamentarians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet MP who are in the age group of 46 to 57 years at his residence here on Wednesday.
On Thursday Modi will meet MP who are above 57 years, sources said adding none of the ministers would be present in the meetings.
The Prime Minister has been meeting MPs in groups. (ANI)
PM to meet MPs on July 17, 18
ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:24 IST
