Prime Minister Narendra Modi, File photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, File photo

PM to receive award in US for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:08 IST

New Delhi, Sep 2 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive an award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan from during his visit to the United States later this month.
Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh said on Monday that "diligent and innovative" initiatives of Prime Minister were brining laurels from across the world.
"Another award, another moment of pride for every Indian, as PM Modi's diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world. Sh Narendra Modi to receive award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan during his visit to the United States," he said in a tweet.
The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in 2014 and its components include the construction of household toilets, community and public toilets and solid waste management. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:50 IST

Life slowly returns to normal in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kasmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Life was seen limping back to normalcy in Rajouri district almost a month after the government abrogated Article 370

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:45 IST

JDU leaders Ajay Alok, Prashant Kishor indulge in war of words over NRC

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): After Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor criticised the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Twitter, party leader Ajay Alok on Monday responded with opposing views and assessed that no one is stopping people from proving their residency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:44 IST

Next tourism ministers meeting in J-K, says Union Tourism...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday said that next meeting of state tourism ministers will take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:43 IST

Man detained with knife near Parliament, says Police

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 26-year-old man was detained after he was found with a knife near the gate number one of the Parliament here on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:39 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: Maharashtra CM offers prayers at his residence...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence 'Sewasadan' in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:36 IST

Case registered against scribe who recorded Chapatis and salt episode

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A case was registered against the scribe who made the video of children being served chapatis and salt in mid-day meal at a primary school at Hinauta village here on August 22.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:35 IST

'No politicians please, Rahul Gandhi doesn't count as one'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to all people of the country to keep themselves fit, BJP leaders are going all-out to maintain a strict exercise regimen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:33 IST

UP: Two criminals injured during encounter with police in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Two criminals were injured during an encounter with police here on Sunday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:28 IST

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line hit by technical snag

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Services were affected on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Monday due to technical issues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:26 IST

SC notice to Centre, states on PIL seeking establishment of gram...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the states on a plea seeking the establishment of 'gram nyayalayas' to ensure access to justice for the rural poor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:25 IST

Kumaraswamy comes to DK Shivakumar's defense, says he is strong...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): In a veiled attack against the government, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is being questioned by the ED in a money laundering case, is strong enough to face this vindictive agenda agains

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:20 IST

Hindus, Sikhs unsafe in Pak, Imran Khan should think about right...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Monday said that the condition of minorities in Pakistan in pitiful and girls of different religion are being kidnapped and forcibly converted.

Read More
iocl