PM to release commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark FAO's 75th anniversary

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): On the occasion of 75th Anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on October 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark the long-standing relation of India with FAO.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press statement.

The event marks the highest priority accorded by the government to agriculture and nutrition, and is a testament of the resolve to completely eliminate hunger, undernourishment and malnutrition.

It will be witnessed by Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Organic and Horticulture Missions across the country. Union Agriculture Minister, Finance Minister and Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister will also be present on the occasion.

"The journey of FAO in making the vulnerable classes and masses stronger, economically and nutritionally, has been unparalleled. India has had a historic association with FAO. Indian Civil Service Officer Dr Binay Ranjan Sen was the Director General of FAO during 1956-1967. The World Food Programme, which has won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020, was established during his time. India's proposals for the International Year of Pulses in 2016 and the International Year of Millets 2023 have also been endorsed by FAO," the PMO added. (ANI)