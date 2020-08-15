PM took bold, timely decisions in fight against COVID-19: Nadda

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold and timely decisions in the country's fight against COVID-19, BJP president JP Nadda said on Friday.

Speaking at foundation laying ceremony of eight BJP district offices in Karnataka via video conferencing, Nadda said the Prime Minister prepared the country to fight against COVID-19.

"We had no hospital to fight COVID-19 but now we have 1200 dedicated COVID hospitals. Our bed strength was 44,000 and now it is 12,50,000. We have 1,60,000 oxygen beds now and 42,000 ICU beds. Today we are conducting more than six lakh tests per day, per day we are manufacturing 4,50,000 PPE kits," Nadda said. (ANI)

