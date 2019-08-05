PM urges BJP lawmakers to focus on public participation, policy and not politics

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Concluding the two-day "Abhyas Varga" training programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged BJP lawmakers to focus on "jan bhagidari" (public participation) and "jan neeti" (public policy) by overlooking "raj neeti" (politics) in the interest of their constituencies and the country.

The training programme was conducted for BJP lawmakers of both the Lower and Upper Houses.

PM Modi also emphasised on the spirit of teamwork, adding that "Akeley kuch nahin, mil karke hum sab kuch hai" (we are nothing alone, we are everything together).

Negativity has occupied some significant space in our system which needs to be shunned, he said, requesting the MPs to work with a positive approach to achieve better outcomes.

PM asked the lawmakers to utilise the schemes and technology like Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for the benefit of the people.

Modi also took to Twitter to share glimpses from the two-days training programme.



"Sharing some glimpses from the second day of the 'Sansad Karyashala' where once again we had productive discussions. Highlighted ways to strengthen our organisation and work for India's progress with even greater vigour," tweeted Modi from his official Twitter account.

The Prime Minister also told the lawmakers to devote time to their families.

The advice, however, came with a rider. "When I say take care of your family needs, I do not mean that you ensure that your children get cricket match tickets," said the Prime Minister according to a senior lawmaker.

Yesterday, on the first day of training, he had given lessons to the newly-elected BJP MPs on how to become a successful public representative.

The agenda of the two-day 'Abhyas Varga' training programme is a focused group-discussion on 'Situation in West Bengal' and a session that imparts NaMo App training to parliamentarians among other things. (ANI)

