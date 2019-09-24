Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to reporters in Jaipur on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
PM violated foreign policy by 'promoting' Trump's candidature: Gehlot

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:52 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he had violated the country's foreign policy by "promoting" US President Donald Trump's candidature for the next term.
"It must be the first time in history that a country's prime minister has promoted a foreign country's president on a stage. By doing this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has violated the foreign policy of the country. India has always been non-aligned as envisioned by the first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru," he told reporters here.
"Personal friendship has its own place but Modi should not have campaigned for Trump in Houston. If the opposition party comes to power in the USA (in the elections next year), then it will have a negative impact on India-USA relations," Gehlot added.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Trump at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event at Houston and hailed the US President for his sense of leadership.
Modi, in his own style, vouched for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential polls, recalling the "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" slogan used in Trump's campaign in the last elections. (ANI)

