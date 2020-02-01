PM wants structured debate on every issue in Parliament: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that not just a debate but a structured debate should take place on every issue during Budget Session of Parliament, said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi after the all-party meeting held here on Thursday.

The all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi was held in Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, which begins on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the meeting along with other Union Ministers, namely, Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, and others.

"The government is ready for debate and discussion. The Prime Minister has said that not just a debate but a structured debate should take place on every issue," Joshi told ANI.

"Several issues including the economy and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were discussed. The Prime Minister has also suggested discussing how India can benefit from the current global economic scenario," he said.

Joshi also reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement where he drew a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

"The party who killed the Sikhs and Rahul Gandhi, the person who ripped the ordinance, he is using such words for the Prime Minister? He is calling him arrogant? We have seen your arrogance. The people have given you the punishment for the same," Joshi told ANI. (ANI)

