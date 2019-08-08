Prime MInister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
PM woos youth of J and K, promises employment

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Wooing the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured them that local youth will receive employment as public and private sectors would be encouraged and vacant posts in government would be filled up expeditiously.
"Local youth will receive employment. Both public and private sectors companies will be encouraged to create jobs for the local youths in the state. The vacant posts in Jammu and Kashmir will be filled and this will surely benefit the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Projects like building IIT, IIM and AIIMS will be initiated as well as the government will work on power projects and setting up of Anti-corruption Bureau," he said in his address to the nation.
the address coming two days after Parliament approved measures to abrogate Art 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, Modi also asserted that the financial benefits for Central government employees, including security forces, like LTC, HRA and more will be provided to those posted in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the work force in Jammu and Kashmir will now be able to enjoy the benefit of Minimum Wages Act, which till now remained only on paper.
Emphasising on education and women empowerment, he said: "The rights enjoyed by our daughters in other parts of the country were not enjoyed by the daughters of Jammu and Kashmir but now they will get benefit of all government schemes and children will enjoy the Right to Education."
He said his government has tried to bring a 'new and different work culture' in Jammu and Kashmir to benefit over 1.5 crore people.
"We have tried to bring a 'new and different work culture' in Jammu and Kashmir. All the projects blocked for decades have been expedited by the government," he said.
The Prime Minister said the Jammu and Kashmir administration has been in touch with the Centre since Governor's rule was imposed in the state.
Highlighting the problems faced by the J-K people during the elections, he said: "The democracy in our nation is very strong but you will be surprised to know that in Jammu and Kashmir there are thousands of people who could not vote in elections or get a chance to contest them."
"During elections, SC, ST and individuals from other backward communities in other states would enjoy special benefits but the same did not apply for Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
Modi gave assurance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the government will work towards their welfare and they will come out of the negative environment created by a few and witness a new prosperous future.
He said that with revoking Article 370, the government has decided to put Jammu and Kashmir under its governance and this decision has been taken after careful consideration. (ANI)

