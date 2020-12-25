PMAY, MGNREGA bring relief to homeless and jobless in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Central government schemes are providing houses to the underprivileged and jobs to the unemployed in Rajouri district as developmental activities gains momentum in far-flung hilly areas.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has brought relief to jobless people of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The construction of houses under PMAY has been given big relief to the underprivileged in the region. "We were facing several problems due to natural calamities earlier, children were not able to stay at home, thanks to the central government for helping us to get 'pukka' houses," said a local while speaking to ANI.



Block Development Officer (BDO) of Dhangri, Ibrar Hussain Mirza said, "Between several development schemes, PMAY has major chunk here, under Housing for All by 2022 scheme, we have covered most of the eligible beneficiary, more than 500 houses are being built."





Along 'pukka' houses, people of Rajouri district are also getting jobs under the employment generation scheme MGNREGA, a local said, "due to MGNREGA many people received temporary work here."



Under the 2020-2021 plan of MGNREGA's Natural Resource Management (NRM) several ponds and other construction activities are in process, said BDO.

Several roads under the scheme have been built in the blocks which have provided job and relief to youngsters of the town. A school student from the hilly area of Bindi village, Rohit Sharma expressed happiness after seeing well-developed and connected roads in the area. He said, "Several roads have been build now, due to which we can easily travel to school."

It has provided work on the doorstep to the poor people who are living in far-flung hilly areas of Rajouri District. (ANI)

