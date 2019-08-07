PMAY (U) awards for beneficiaries for aesthetic and innovative manner

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has instituted awards for select beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)- PMAY(U) from each state/UT under 'Beneficiary-led Construction' component for building their house in a most aesthetic and innovative manner.

The last date to participate in the Awards is August 20.

"This special award for beneficiaries is likely to enthuse the States / UTs to fulfil the dream of the house for millions, a reality, and also encourage beneficiaries to build their house aesthetically using sustainable methods. The winners will be awarded during a National level event," said a government press release.

To facilitate this, a PMAY(U) mobile application was launched by Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, in February this year for the direct interface of beneficiaries with the PMAY(U) mission.

"The mobile app has been designed for beneficiaries to upload high-resolution photographs and videos clips highlighting their success stories of owning a house under PMAY (U). The mobile app has marked its reach to more than 50 thousand beneficiaries so far across all States/ UTs," stated the release.

"PMAY(U)- Mission has achieved a significant milestone of approving more than 85 Lakh houses against a demand of about 112 Lakh houses in urban areas. Out of these, around 50 Lakh houses are at various stages of construction and more than 26 lakh houses have already been completed," it added.

