Joy Thomas (File Photo)
Joy Thomas (File Photo)

PMC Bank case: EOW freezes bank accounts of former MD

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has frozen the bank accounts of Joy Thomas, the suspended Managing Director of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.
This comes after a local court here sent Thomas to police custody till October 17 on Saturday.
Thomas was arrested yesterday after the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police registered a case against senior officials of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) and PMC bank in connection with a fraud of over Rs 4,355 crore. He was on the run after the case was registered.
Thomas had on September 28 admitted that the bank did not report the financial exposure to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for over six years.
The promoters of debt-ridden Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, accused in PMC Bank scam, were sent to police custody till October 9 yesterday.
The duo was arrested after they failed to cooperate in the investigation. A total of 10 out of 44 accounts that led to the bank falling in debt were linked to HDIL. Personal accounts of the accused were among those 10 accounts.
According to the police, PMC bank officials gave loans to HDIL between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans.
The FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:45 IST

J-K: Five including two active terrorists chargesheeted for...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Chargesheet has been filed against five persons including two active terrorists by Kulgam Police before the competent court for terror offences.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:45 IST

Bargari sacrilege cases: CBI judge upholds Punjab's right to...

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A Special CBI court here on Saturday upheld Punjab government's right to the closure report in Bargari sacrilege cases, finding "sufficient reason" to its satisfaction to supply a certified copy of the report along with all the attached documents to the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:39 IST

Timing restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar NH, commuters advised not...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Traffic Police headquarters in Srinagar has informed that the movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shall be allowed according to a new schedule.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:28 IST

Delhi: 6 arrested in connection with brutal murder of minor in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested six persons in connection with the brutal murder of a minor boy in Geeta Colony.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:26 IST

J-K: Terrorists fire at civilian in Kokernag area of Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Terrorists fired at a civilian in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:23 IST

West Bengal: Transgender community offers prayer to unique 'Ardh...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The city's transgender community has organised a special Durga Puja by offering prayers to unique Durga idol -- Ardh Nariswar -- depicting half Shiva and half Parvati.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:18 IST

Ministry of Agriculture team to visit J-K

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A high-level team from Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MAFW) is going to visit Jammu and Kashmir to look into the infrastructure for the overall development of agriculture and horticulture sector in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:12 IST

India to supply fifth tranche of assistance to help Bangladesh...

New Delhi[India], Oct 5 (ANI): India will supply a fifth tranche of humanitarian assistance to support Bangladesh's efforts to shelter the Rohingyas in temporary camps in Cox's Bazar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:12 IST

Former chairman of PMC bank arrested by Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, Waryam Singh, was on Saturday arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:51 IST

Phenomenal change in Indian politics, Modi will rule for years...

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for leading the BJP to a grand victory in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Ram Madhav on Saturday said the two leaders had brought a phenomenal and qualitative change in Indian politics where vote

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:39 IST

Police must deal strictly with elements involved in...

Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbah Singh on Saturday asked the cops to deal strictly with the elements involved in radicalisation of youths and pushing them towards terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:37 IST

Delhi court pulls up Unnao rape survivor's counsel for posting...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday pulled up the lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor for allegedly posting the details of the in-camera proceedings on Facebook.

Read More
iocl