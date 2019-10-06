Representative Image
Representative Image

PMC bank case: Former chairman Waryam Singh sent to police custody till Oct 9

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A day after his arrest, former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank Waryam Singh on Sunday was sent to police custody till October 9.
The police presented Singh before Mumbai's Esplanade Court today after he was, on Saturday, arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in connection with the Rs 4,355-crore scam at the bank.
"We arrested the accused yesterday. We have to confront him with other accused. He was the PMC chairman and HDIL Executive director at the same time," Investigating Officer told the court.
Appearing for Singh, Advocate Vibhav Krishna said that decisions were taken by former Managing Director of the PMC Bank, Joy Thomas and Waryam Singh merely used to sign the documents.
"My client surrendered on his own. He wrote a letter also and informed in advance that he will surrender. It is wrongly being portrayed that he was arrested," he told the court.
"Also when the summons was issued for him dated October 1 no dates were mentioned when he was supposed to appear- my client's role was only 'title role'- decisions were taken by Joy Thomas. My client merely used to sign the documents. All the documents are already in the custody of RBI appointed administrator and EOW. Back then, when I was a chairman, then also I never had any access to any documents. I am no banker and I got my position because I was elected," Krishna added.
The EOW had earlier frozen the bank accounts of Joy Thomas, the former Managing Director of the PMC Bank. A local court had sent Thomas to police custody till October 17 on Saturday.
Thomas was arrested on October 4 after the EOW registered a case against senior officials of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) and PMC bank in connection with a fraud of over Rs 4,355 crores. He was on the run after the case was registered.
Thomas had on September 28 admitted that the bank did not report the financial exposure to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for over six years.
The Promoters of debt-ridden Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, accused in PMC Bank scam, were sent to police custody till October 9 yesterday.
The duo was arrested after they failed to cooperate in the investigation. A total of 10 out of 44 accounts that led to the bank falling in debt were linked to HDIL. Personal accounts of the accused were among those 10 accounts.
According to the police, PMC bank officials gave loans to HDIL between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans.
The FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:25 IST

Tamil Nadu: 16,000 runners join Coimbatore marathon to raise...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Nearly 16,000 people participated in the marathon organised by the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF) for creating awareness about breast and lung cancer here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:16 IST

Bihar: 900 tested positive for dengue so far

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Till now, around 900 people have been tested positive for dengue in Bihar including 640 cases in Patna due to waterlogged streets and the relentless rain in the region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:59 IST

Giriraj Singh should apologise to people of Bihar for not worked...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh should apologise to the people of Bihar for not working for them ever despite being a Central minister, Janta Dal-U (JDU) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:50 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Confident of forming government in 2022, says...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that with the growth of the Samajwadi Party (SP) family he is confident of forming the state government in 2022 again.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:38 IST

Delhi: Thousands of devotees throng CR Park pandal on Durga Ashtami

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): CR Park's pujo celebrations are known to be one of the best Durga Pujas across the national capital and is a major attraction each year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:26 IST

Odisha: Devotees throng Manikeshwari Temple to witness Chhatar Jatra

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Devotees thronged Manikeshwari Temple here on Sunday to witness the famous 'Chhatar Jatra'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:16 IST

NC leaders calls for release of Farooq, Omar Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Devender Rana on Sunday sought the release of party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah to kick-start the political process in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Block Development Council (BDC) electi

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:11 IST

Priyanka calls B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina an 'inspiration'

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Following a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called her a great inspiration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:08 IST

Parlad Singh Sawhney ditches Congress for AAP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Parlad Singh Sawhney on Sunday jumped ship to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Delhi assembly elections in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:03 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka hits out at BJP over farmer's death in...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at BJP government in Uttar Pradesh citing a media report which stated that a farmer, who was in the prison for not paying his electricity bill, died.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:00 IST

Personal, public life shouldn't be mixed: Singhvi on reports of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday came out in defence of party leader Rahul Gandhi who has been facing flak for flying out to Bangkok ahead of crucial assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:55 IST

Meeting between NC leaders and Farooq Abdullah a sign of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday hailed the meeting of National Conference (NC) delegation with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Read More
iocl