Suspended MD of PMC Bank, Joy Thomas at a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. Photo/ANI
Suspended MD of PMC Bank, Joy Thomas at a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. Photo/ANI

PMC bank didn't disclose exposure for over 6 years: Suspended MD Joy Thomas

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:38 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Punjab Maharashtra Cooperation (PMC) Bank did not report the financial exposure to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for over six years, suspended MD, Joy Thomas admitted on Friday.
"We have been doing business with HDIL since 1989. We kept it (exposure) undisclosed to avoid chaos, a situation from which we would not have been able to recuperate. We went to the RBI seeking time to resolve the issue but they went in a different direction," Thomas said in a press conference yesterday.
He said that the breach in exposure limit was not reported to the RBI for six to seven years.
"We wanted the involvement the deputy governor of RBI but we were only able to meet the executive director. We had approached the RBI hoping they would give us a resolution plan and allow us more time to resolve the issue," Thomas said.
The former MD said that a small group of people in the bank were aware of the unreported NPAs but the board did not know about the development.
"For the past few years, even though the repayment was irregular, the bank did not report the advances as NPAs because we had been updating our security. We had enough security. Even last week we had added some security in the account," he said.
He also assured people that this is not a fraud and their money will not be lost.
"Whatever has happened is not a fraud, nobody has run away with the money without providing security, it is a technical matter which could have been managed better," he said accusing the RBI of failing to manage the situation in a better manner.
Thomas also mentioned that the bank has an exposure of Rs 2,500 crore to HDIL, which is almost a third of its loan book.
RBI had, on Thursday, increased the withdrawal limit from Rs 1,000 to 10,000 after several bank account holders protested against the move outside the Sion branch in Mumbai.
On Monday, the central bank had restricted activities of PMC Bank for six months citing major financial irregularities, failure of internal control and under-reporting of its exposures under various off-site surveillance reports. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 16:05 IST

WB govt torturing oppositions workers: JP Nadda

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda on Saturday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of torturing workers of the opposition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 16:03 IST

Day-time restrictions relaxed from all 105 police station limits...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration has relaxed day-time restrictions from all 105 police station jurisdictions in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:57 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Anti-theft stations set up to address electricity...

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Faced with frequent cases of electricity pilferage, Uttar Pradesh electricity department has set up exclusive anti-theft stations in nine districts here to address the issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:52 IST

Amritsar train tragedy 2018: Victim's families stage protest...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Family members of those killed in the Amritsar train accident on Dussehra last year, on Saturday staged a protest outside Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence demanding monthly compensation and government jobs announced by him back then.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:51 IST

Cong declares candidate for by-polls to Puducherry Legislative Assembly

Puducherry [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Congress party on Saturday declared the list of candidates contesting in the upcoming bye-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Puducherry.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:43 IST

Odisha: President Kovind presents Colours to Corps of Army Air Defence

Gopalpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented Colours to Corps of Army Air Defence here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:40 IST

River Ganga crosses danger mark in Ghazipur

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Priyadarshi on Saturday said that due to relentless rains in the state, Ganga river in Ghazipur and Ballia is running above the danger mark.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:36 IST

Adityanath holds interactive session with students from J-K...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday interacted with the students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in Lucknow and urged them to address their issues to the local authorities here so that the state government can work in that direction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:26 IST

BJP making baseless allegations related to Dantewada bypoll:...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday attacked former Chief Minister Raman Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making baseless allegations regarding Dantewada bypoll.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:24 IST

TN: AIADMK leader sent to judicial remand in connection with...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A local court here on Saturday sent AIADMK's ex-councillor Jayagopal to judicial remand in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman who died after a banner fell on her earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:21 IST

Rohan Gupta appointed AICC social media head

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed Rohan Gupta as the chairman of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) social media department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:09 IST

TN: Thousands of devotees throng Agni Theertham seashore on...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Thousand of devotees on Saturday thronged the Agni Theertham seashore in Rameswaram and took a holy dip on the auspicious day of Mahalaya Amavasya.

Read More
iocl