Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank
Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank

PMC bank scam: Arrested auditors to be produced before court today

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The economic offence wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police will on Tuesday produce two auditors who were arrested for deliberately overlooking irregularities in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank before a local court.
The police arrested the auditors identified as Jayesh Sanghani and Ketan Lakdawala as a part of its investigation into Rs 4,355 crore PMC bank scam.
The duo is from an audit firm which was roped in by the bank to conduct routine audits. The police are probing if they received any kickbacks for overlooking the irregularities.
In September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months.
It asked the bank not to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits after the alleged scam came to light.
The police have also arrested promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and several PMC officials in connection with the scam. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:18 IST

Rajasthan: 7 dead in car-truck collision in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Seven people died and more than five others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:10 IST

Rahul, Priyanka wish people on Gurpurab

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wished people on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:08 IST

Maharashtra govt formation: Will speak to Congress, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he will speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:56 IST

End result will be positive, Shiv Sena leader will be CM:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amidst the political upheaval in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kagda Chandya Padvi said that the end result will be positive and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:55 IST

His teachings cut across communal divide, says Sonia on Guru...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said that the Sikh guru's teaching cut across the communal divide.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:53 IST

No misunderstanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for a delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the sta

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:42 IST

Prakash Javadekar gets charge of heavy industries ministry

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Union minister Prakash Javadekar was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Tuesday, just hours after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stepped down from the post citing moral grounds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:41 IST

TN: Woman rider hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Merely two months after a controversy broke out over hoardings in Tamil Nadu, a woman rider was on Monday morning hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:38 IST

MHA commutes death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana; informs...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has commuted the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination case. The orders have been conveyed to the Punjab and Chandigarh administrations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:28 IST

President, Vice President greet citizens on occasion of Guru...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:27 IST

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway after being suspended...

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The vehicular traffic on Jammu - Srinagar highway (NH-44) resumed on Tuesday after being suspended for two days following a landslide at Digdole on Sunday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:54 IST

Bihar: Six drown in Nalanda, Nawada while taking holy dip on...

Nalanda/Nawada (Bihar) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As many as six persons, including five children and one man, drowned in Bihar on Tuesday as they went to take a hold dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima festival.

Read More
iocl