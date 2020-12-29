PMC Bank scam case: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha for questioning on January 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a fresh summon to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut and asked her to join the investigation on January 5, 2021 in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case.

Varsha Raut did not appear before ED today for questioning into the matter. She had sought time from the agency till January 5, 2021.



According to sources, this was the third summons sent to the Sena leader's wife. She had skipped the earlier two summons too citing ill health.

In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crores came to light.

The ED had later seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crores owned by Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) in connection with the case. (ANI)

