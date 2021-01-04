PMC Bank scam case: Sanjay Raut's wife appears before ED today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Monday.

She was summoned by ED to appear before it in connection with PMC Bank scam case.

According to sources, this was the third summons sent to the Sena leader's wife. She had skipped the earlier two summons too citing ill health.





In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crores came to light.



The ED had later seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crores owned by Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) in connection with the case. (ANI)

