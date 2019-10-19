PMC bank depositors stage protest in Mumbai against RBI [Photo/ANI]
PMC bank depositors stage protest in Mumbai against RBI [Photo/ANI]

PMC Bank scam: Depositors stage protest in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:27 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Scores of depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank staged a protest here on Saturday demanding the removal of restriction on cash withdrawal imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is currently capped at Rs 40,000 for six months.

The protesters raised slogans and held up placards with slogans like 'Save PMC, Save Us'.

"I have been a customer of this bank for the past 15 years. RBI officials during audit had given this bank A grade. What is our mistake in this? Ours is not black money. It is very difficult to run a household for six months with just Rs 40,000," said Shardab Sheikh, a protester.

Manmohan Singh, another protester said that he was under great pressure to make payments.

"I recently bought a new house and have to pay the builder 1 lakh each month. How will I pay the amount...I am very worried. They should allow us to withdraw more cash," he said.

Last month, the RBI restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months and asked it not to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits after an alleged fraud of Rs. 4,355 crore scam came to light.

The organisation had initially capped the deposit withdrawal at Rs 10,000 but later raised it to Rs 40,000.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crore owned by Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) in connection with the case. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:47 IST

Haryana Police Association extends support to Congress in Assembly poll

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In run-up to the Haryana Assembly election, the state police association on Saturday announced its support to the Congress party, saying that every police personnel will vote for the grand old party.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:46 IST

Mumbai: Elderly woman and man fall ill while protesting with PMC...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): An elderly woman and a man, protesting along with the depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI), fell ill on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:25 IST

We're planning to have maximum female teachers in girl schools,...

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said the state government is working on a plan to appoint the maximum number of female teachers in girl schools.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:12 IST

Three held in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, have confessed to crime: UP DGP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Three persons have been held by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, UP's Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:03 IST

Haryana: Police yet to nab accused who beat up man and his...

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Haryana Police are yet to make an arrest in the case where a man and his mother were brutally thrashed after being dragged out from their homes by 10 accused in Kaithal, said Ram Kumar, Additional Station House Officer (SHO) of the Civil Lines police station

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:00 IST

Evolve policy for those who do not have ration cards: Delhi HC to Centre

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the Centre and Delhi government to evolve a policy for those who do not have a ration card.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:44 IST

Gujarat: Python burnt alive in Banaskantha, four persons booked

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Four persons from Bodal village in the district have been booked for burning alive a python on Friday and circulating the video of the incident on the social media platform TikTok.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:39 IST

Delhi: 2 arrested by Cyber Crime Unit for issuing threats to DCW...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the complaint filed by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal in connection with the alleged threats made to her and her husband Naveen Jaihind.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:37 IST

Walk against human trafficking, slavery being conducted in Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Volunteers from different walks of life participated in the Walk for Freedom, an event to raise awareness against human trafficking and slavery, being conducted in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:25 IST

Centre determined to conclude Naga peace process: Nagaland...

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Government of India's Representative and Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks and Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi on Friday held a detailed consultation meeting with the primary stakeholders of the Naga society in Kohima and said that the central government is determin

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:18 IST

Maharashtra: Low-intensity explosion kills one truck driver, probe on

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A truck driver was killed on Saturday in Kolhapur after a container box exploded causing critical injuries to the victim.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:08 IST

NIA arrests wife of Naxal's regional commander in cash seizure...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the wife of CPI (Maoist) faction's regional commander Chhotu Kherwar, in a case related to the seizure of huge amount of cash belonging to Naxals.

Read More
iocl