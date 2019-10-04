Esplanade Court [Photo/ districts.ecourts.gov.in]
Esplanade Court [Photo/ districts.ecourts.gov.in]

PMC Bank scam: HDIL Directors sent to police custody till Oct 9

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:18 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Promoters of debt-ridden Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, accused in Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam, were sent to police custody till October 9 by the Esplanade Court.
The accused were brought to Esplanade Court in the afternoon by Economic Offence Wing (EOW) for remand proceedings.
The duo was arrested after they failed to cooperate in the investigation. A total of 10 out of 44 accounts which led to PMC Bank falling in debt were linked to HDIL. Personal accounts of the accused were among these 10 accounts.
On September 30, EOW of Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against senior officials of HDIL and PMC bank in connection with a fraud of over Rs 4,355 crores.
"EOW has formed a special investigation team for the probe. The FIR has been registered on the complaint given by one Jasbir Singh Matta," police had said in a press note.
According to the police, PMC bank officials gave loans to HDIL between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans.
The FIR was registered under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of record of court or public register), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).
Suspended MD Joy Thomas had on September 28 admitted that the bank did not report the financial exposure to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for over six years. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:12 IST

India won't join BRI, its concept won't apply to us: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday shot down speculations on whether India would copy China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), reiterating New Delhi's longstanding position on the project.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:59 IST

India has a new energy on foreign affairs: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday outlined India's contributions across the world and said New Delhi is willing to engage more with countries pertaining to different matters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:46 IST

Bihar floods: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey chairs emergency...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union State Health Minister Ashwani Choubey on Friday called for an emergency meeting of the doctors to deal with the possibility of the spread of diseases due to waterlogging in the state, triggered by heavy rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:42 IST

Rajnath invites investment from defence industry, says 'not...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the industries in the sector to come forward to achieve India's 5-trillion-dollar economy target, stating that his doors are open for everyone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:32 IST

Pak missed chance to improve ties with India by not inviting...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad on Friday said Pakistan had missed another opportunity to improve relations with India by not sending an invite to the Centre for the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:30 IST

Maharashtra polls: Congress fields Hamlata Patil from Nashik...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Congress on Friday approved the candidature of Hamlata Ninad Patil from Nashik Central and Suresh Jagannath Thorat from Shirdi for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:24 IST

India moving into authoritarian state: Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the country is moving into "authoritarian state" and claimed of massive joblessness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:20 IST

HAL trade union strike will be considered illegal, workmen to...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday said that the proposed indefinite strike by firm's trade union starting October 14, will tantamount to be "illegal" and workmen are bound to lose various company benefits if they go ahead with it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:18 IST

No hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title suit tomorrow: SC

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday said that no hearing would take place tomorrow in Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid land (Title) dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:15 IST

Respect every language in our Constitution: BJD Acharya hits out...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A day after actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan termed Hindi as 'a child in diapers' Vice President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Prasanna Acharya on Friday said every language mentioned in the Constitution needs to be respected.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:14 IST

Nitish Kumar files nomination for JDU national president's post

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday filed his nomination for Janata Dal-United (JDU) national president's post.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:11 IST

Chhattisgarh: Yatra organised under CM's leadership to promote...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A week-long 'padyatra' (foot march) under the banner 'Gandhi Vichaar Yatra' organised in Raipur city on Friday and will continue till October 10, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. This campaign aims to promote the vision and teachings of

Read More
iocl