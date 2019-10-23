PMC bank scam: Worried over son-in laws's money stuck in bank, woman dies of heart attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): One more death has been reported ever since the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) scam was unearthed.

An elderly woman, Bharti, whose son-law Chandan chotrani had deposited a huge sum of Rs 2.5 crores with the scam-hit bank, suffered a heart attack and died on Monday.

Chotrani, told ANI that Bharti was worried about his money being blocked by the bank and used to enquire about it daily.

The depositor has a savings of Rs 2.5 crores with the bank and is now not able to withdraw due to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) imposition.

Last week, Murlidhar Dhara, an account holder of the scam-hit PMC Bank died of a heart attack here on Friday. Dhara, a resident of Mulund area, was suffering from a heart-related ailment and was to undergo bypass surgery.

At least two more people with accounts in the bank, died in Mumbai earlier this week.

Scores of depositors of the Bank had staged a protest here demanding the removal of the restriction on cash withdrawal imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is currently capped at Rs 40,000 for six months.

The organisation had initially capped the deposit withdrawal at Rs 10,000 but later raised it to Rs 40,000.

Last month, the RBI restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months and asked it not to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits after an alleged scam of Rs 4,355 crore came to light. (ANI)

