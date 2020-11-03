PMEGP helps Pulwama woman establish successful business

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 2 (ANI): The youth of Jammu and Kashmir is changing the past of the newly-created Union Territory, which was once marred with terrorism.

One such example is young entrepreneur Nasreena Akhter from Pulwama district of South Kashmir who has turned adversity in her life into opportunity and created a business that has a niche in making embroidered curtains, bed sheets among other things.

Nasreena Akhter got a loan from District Industries Centre (DIC) in Pulwama under Prime Minister's Employment Guarantee Program (PMEGP) and started her business, and today she has employed 11 other people under her.

"I got a loan under PMECP and started this business and today, 11 people work here. Our products are sold in different parts of the country. We make cushion, bedcovers, and curtain among other things, and make a good living," said Akhter.

She further advised the unemployed youth of the valley to learn any skill and start their own business.

"I want to tell the unemployed youth that learn any skill and establish a career for yourself. This way you can also create employment for many other people," the young entrepreneur stated.

The UT administration also lent its support in making Akhter's business and want more people to come forward and avail the government's schemes for their welfare.

Zahoor Magray, General Manager of District Industries Centre (DIC) in Pulwama said that his department is making an effort to declare Akhter's business as a micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) so that she can avail the benefits of the government's scheme.

"There are many such embroidery units in the district, but Nasreena's unit is a successful one for four years. We helped her in establishing her unit under PMEGP. We are making efforts to declare her business venture as MSME so that she can take more benefits from the government's schemes," said Magray. (ANI)