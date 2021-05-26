PMGKAY: FCI supplies 48 LMT free food grains to states, UTs

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Food Corporation of India (FCI) has supplied 48 LMT free food grains to to all 36 states and union territories (UTs) till May 24 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Telangana, have lifted full allocation for May and June.

"Till May 24, FCI has supplied 48 LMT free food grains to all 36 states and UTs. 5 States/ UTs; Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Telangana, have lifted full allocation for May-June 2021," read a statement by the Centre.

"26 states/UTs; Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Daman Diu, D and NH, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal have lifted 100 per cent May allocation," the statement added.

To ensure smooth supply of foodgrains in the country, FCI has planned the logistics in advance. Against the lifting of allocated stocks, the same are replenished on regular basis thus maintaining adequate food grains in all the states and UTs, all the time.

During May 2021, the FCI has already loaded 1,062 rakes i.e. average 44 rakes per day. At present, 295 LMT wheat and 597 LMT rice (total 892 LMT) foodgrains are available under the Central Pool. (ANI)