PMJAY's IT network 2.0 to be replicated by central ministries soon

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen the Information Technology (IT) network of all the Central Ministries, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed council of ministers to gain an understanding of the mechanism of the digital system of Ayushman Bharat so that it can be replicated in other union ministries.

National Health Authority (NHA) which is the implementing body of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) has a robust system of 2.0 IT network.

Recently, on the first anniversary of Ayushman Bharat, the Prime Minister personally inspected the IT team of PMJAY and praised the work done by them.

Now the prime minister has directed all the council of ministers to visit the IT team of PMJAY.

A senior official requesting anonymity told ANI: "The IT team of PMJAY is preparing a dedicated presentation which will be seen by the council of minister soon this month."

"The Council of ministers will learn about the advantages of information technology and how to reach maximum people by using digital platform regardless of any time constraints. So that, this kind of IT network can be replicated to other ministries," said a senior official.

The Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), India's flagship healthcare scheme provides a cover of Rs 5 Lakh per family per year to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable individuals.

Within one year of the scheme, 46.5 lakh hospital treatments were provided, amounting to claims worth Rs 7,490 crores. 53 per cent of the treatments were provided in private hospitals, and 60 per cent were for tertiary care. (ANI)

