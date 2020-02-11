PMK bats for all-round development of farmers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) S Ramadoss on Tuesday said that in order to double farmers' income, agriculture should grow at the rate of 6 per cent.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the shadow budget of his party shows the PKM is working for a development agenda.

"We have released our agriculture shadow budget for the 13th year today. We started it from 2008-9. This shows the PMK is working towards development agenda," he said.

"Recently Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami announced the Cauvery delta region as a safe region for agriculture. When we got an alliance with the AIADMK, we gave 10 memorandums in which safeguarding the delta region was one," he said.

The PMK founder also demanded a toll-free movement for farmers who carry their crops from one place to another. (ANI)

