PMLA's Adjudicating Authority reserves judgment on ED's retention plea against Tablighi Jamaat

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Adjudicating Authority of PMLA on Tuesday has reserved its judgment to decide the ED application for retention of seized properties of 17 Indian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat in connection with a money laundering case.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had approached the Adjudicating Authority in the matter of Tablighi Jamaat and prayed that the properties and records seized under sub-section (1) of Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act, 2002 may please be permitted to be retained for further investigation in terms of section 17(4) of the PMLA.

In a synopsis filed on behalf of 7 of the 16 respondents by Advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh, and Aakanksha Rai, it has been contended that the ED has failed to comply with the procedural norms to communicate the 'reasons to believe' for proceeding against the alleged accused persons. The Adjudicating Authority has given 3 days' time to all parties to place their written synopsis on record.



So far, the ED has not placed any evidence to support their allegations of possible Benami and hawala transactions punishable under PMLA, said Advocate Ashima Mandla who is representing people related to Tablighi Jamaat.

During its searches, the ED had seized electronic evidence, pen drives, and other material related to finances and transactions of the Jamaat and its office bearers.

According to the ED, it has seized a lot of incriminating evidence related to the source of funding regarding the Markaz event which was held at Nizamuddin between March 13 and 16 last year. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 19 last year had conducted raids at around 20 premises linked to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad and his associates in connection with a money laundering case.

The economic offences watchdog had in April last year registered a money laundering case against Maulana Saad and others. A complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been registered based on a predicate offence registered by the Delhi Police. (ANI)

