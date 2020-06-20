PMO India, S Jaishankar contradicting each other's statements over Galwan face-off, says Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday questioned the government over Galwan face-off stating that Office of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar contradicted each other as the former said that "there have been no intrusions" while the latter has asserted that "Chinese departed from consensus to respect LAC in Galwan".

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi posted a thread of questions over Galwan face-off.

"According to PMO India, there's been no Chinese occupation of our territory. So I have a few questions: 1. Why'd our 20 soldiers die if not while throwing out the Chinese from our territory? 2. No PM has power to gift Indian territory to anyone without parliamentary approval," Owaisi tweeted.

"3. As Manmohan Bahadur, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) pointed out, Galwan was always on the Indian side of LAC. 4. The Chinese have been claiming that #GalwanValley is theirs. By saying that there is no Chinese occupation, isn't PMO India endorsing this stand?" his tweet further read.

Elaborating further, he tweeted, "5. If there have been no Chinese incursions, no occupation of Indian territory then why is the IAF making this statement? 6. So confusing that PMO India and Dr. S Jaishankar are contradicting each other. Former says there are no intrusions; the latter says: Chinese departed from consensus to respect LAC in Galwan - Chinese sought to erect a structure in Galwan on our side of LAC."

"7. Are Chinese still in possession of territory at patrol point 14 in Galwan Valley, where 20 bravehearts were killed? Is this territory on the Indian side of the LAC or the Chinese? 8. What is the situation at Pangong Tso lake? How much of territory falls on the Indian side?" he added.

"9. Will you publish an official map which shows how much territory at Galwan and Pangong Tso is exactly in Indian possession; especially in light of the killings? 10. Will you publish a whitepaper on the territorial situation in Ladakh for the period between 2014 and June 16, 2020?" Owaisi wrote in another tweet.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

The Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

