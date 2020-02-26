PMO swings into action to curb Delhi violence after Trump visit

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) swiftly swung into action to curb violence in north-east Delhi after US President Donald Trump's departure on Tuesday, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources said.

According to sources, a high-level meeting was called after US President Trump, who arrived in India on Monday for the two-day visit, left the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had conducted the reviewed meeting in which he spoke to all senior Delhi Police officials individually. He had also taken the ground report from them. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was roped in by Shah after these inputs, sources said.

After the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, Doval visited the violence-affected North-East district late on Tuesday night. Later, he briefed Modi and Shah about the situation.

Earlier today, the NSA went inside the narrow alleys in Seelampur and Maujpur area and appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony.

According to government sources, Doval, who has been tasked with containing the violence, will apprise the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) of the situation in Delhi.

Twenty-two people have died and over 190 injured so far in the violence after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted on Sunday. (ANI)

