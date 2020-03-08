PM's campaign will provide a platform to women, says former Miss India Kalpana Thakur

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's #She Inspires Us campaign will help women working in different fields to get a platform, said Kalpana Thakur, former Miss India, on Saturday.

"Women are working in various fields but they hardly get a platform to showcase their work," Thakur told ANI.

She also spoke about her eco-friendly initiative of turning single-use plastic into decorative items. "For the past 23-24 years, I have been turning single-use plastic into decorative items," she said.

"With more women becoming part of this initiative, the society will see a huge change," she added.

PM Modi's initiative to give a platform to women who have achieved success despite facing several hardships will inspire more women to follow their lead, she added.

Since the launch of #She Inspires Us campaign on Thursday, the initiative has been receiving a lot of support. From common people to famous personalities including political leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have tweeted under the hashtag #SheInspiresUS.

Moreover, the Indian Army and Central Railways have also shared several inspiring stories. (ANI)

