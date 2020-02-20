PM's dream of USD 5 trillion economy possible only if states follow path set by UP govt: Telangana BJP president

Hyderabad(Telangana) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of having USD 5 trillion economy is possible only if the states have a government like Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, said Dr K. Laxman, Telangana BJP President on Thursday.

"Yogi Adityanath introduced One District-One Product programme in Uttar Pradesh wherein micro, small and medium entrepreneurs are encouraged. This has lowered the rate of unemployment in the state," Dr K. Laxman said in a workshop on 'One District-One Nation' for development of MSMEs at Hyderabad.

The programme, organised by Prakriti Environment Society with the leadership of National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NiMSME), was aimed to provide people in Telangana opportunities for creating business in pottery, handlooms, handicrafts, artisans, etc.

"The One District-One Product programme was launched by the UP government to identify the skill and development in micro, small and medium enterprises. We focus on developing these sectors by making several clusters from skill development," said Jayasree, CEO of Prakriti Environment Society. (ANI)

