PM's security breach: BJP leader Muralidhar Rao slams Congress, says it was pre-planned conspiracy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge P Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday said that the incident of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab during his visit to the state on January 5 was a pre-planned conspiracy.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The Punjab security breach has been witnessed by the entire country, and even Indians living abroad are alarmed. An undercover sting operation was conducted and it revealed shocking information."

He said that despite the inputs and the information being there at the bottom level, the top leadership failed to make appropriate decisions and failed to inform the SPG.



"By this, they have compromised the security of Prime Minister," the BJP leader said.

Slamming Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for a briefing to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the incident, Rao further asked why a leader who has no connection to the issue or administration of Punjab is being briefed about the breach of security.

"It is now evident to the people why the Congress party, with its leadership, is indulging in misinformation. Why a leader who has no connection to the issue or administration of Punjab is being briefed about the breach of security," he questioned.

"These are all things Congress leadership is doing deliberately and irresponsibly in a pre-planned manner," he added.

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur in Punjab last week due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security. (ANI)

