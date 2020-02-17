PM's support acted as shot in the arm for women Army officials, says Lekhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Hailing the Supreme Court's verdict granting permanent commission to women officers in Army, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi said here on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political will helped the women officers fight for their cause in the apex court.

While SC made disapproving remarks about Centre's opposition to a permanent commission to women officers citing physiological features, Lekhi gave credit to PM Modi for exhibiting the political will to grant permanent commission to women officers.

"It is a fantastic decision by the Court. The PM's political will has been implemented. Now, the court has implemented it and flaked the authorities which were not implementing it," said Lekhi.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took on the central government saying that it disrespected every Indian woman by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn't deserve command posts.

"The Government disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn't deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men. I congratulate India's women for standing up & proving the BJP Govt wrong," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Lekhi further said, "PM made the announcement of granting permanent commission to women officers from the ramparts of Red Fort. After which the administration started framing the policy. Over a period of time, the army has opened various branches for women and now is the time they must be given promotional and pension benefits just like their male counterparts."

Lekhi also praised both Justice DY Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi for the historical judgment.

"Justice DY Chandrachud and justice Ajay Rastogi have passed a historical judgment today. They said that lady officers be given the same position as male officers and given a permanent commission and will be eligible for command postings. I want to thank the PM and the courts," added Lekhi.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service, irrespective of their years of service.

The apex court also ordered that after the judgment of Delhi High Court, Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers.

While reading out the order on the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling in 2010, for granting permanent commission to women officers in Army, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud said, "Soldiers must have the physical capability to do one's role. Women in the Army is an evolutionary process."

"The policy decisions of the Union Government are very unique as far as the employment of women officers is concerned. We dispose of the petitions and necessary compliance of this court's order within a period of three months," he added.

In April last year, the Army had kicked off the process of inducting women as jawans by starting their online registration for recruitment in the corps of military police. (ANI)