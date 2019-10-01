PNB to organize Customer Outreach Program in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Punjab National Bank (PNB) is organizing a Customer Outreach Initiative Program for two days on October 3 and 4 here for propagating awareness among the people about the bank schemes and initiatives taken by the government.

The Program will take place at Jangid Brahmin Satsang Bhawan in Jangid Welfare Society at Yamuna Vihar here.

All public sector banks, KVIC, NABARD, UIDAI will participate in the program.

Enhancing awareness among people, digital products and safe payment options will also be on the focus of the discussion. Queries relating to banking will also be addressed on spot during the program.

Addressing the press conference, Zonal Manager PNB Delhi, Ram Kumar explained that it is not a credit camp or loan mela. The basic aim of organizing a program is to connect the common citizen with the banking system and solve the day to day issues.

The MSME borrowers can also apply through 'PSB loans in 59minutes' portal and Aadhar updating facility will also be provided at the venue. (ANI)

