Poetry book on Air Marshal Arjan Singh released in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A leaflet on Marshal of the Air Force and Mrs Arjan Singh Trust was released by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and ex-IAF Chief Arup Raha here on Sunday.

A poetry book titled 'Abhi Kaam Baaki Hai' on Singh was also released on the Trust's establishment day today.

"The felicitation ceremony was held at Akash Air Force Officers' Mess here on the Establishment Day of the Trust and was attended by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and senior officers of IAF," the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

In his felicitation speech, the Chief of the Air Staff expressed his gratitude to the founders of the Trust and applauded the noble work done by the Trust towards the welfare of the serving and retired air warriors including their widows and dependents.

Singh, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, played a crucial role in 1965, by stopping Pakistani armour offensive, code-named 'Operation Grand Slam'. He was also appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in 1989. He and his wife Teji Singh had contributed their personal funds of Rs 2.25 crore to establish the said trust on September 22, 2004.

Arvind Singh, the son of the Marshal and Life trustee of the organisation came especially from the USA to attend this event. He delivered an emotional speech in remembrance of his father. (ANI)

