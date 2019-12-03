PoK man nabbed near LoC, interrogation underway

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A man from a village in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was nabbed while he was found infiltrating from Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

"Alert army troops guarding Line of Control noticed a man who was trying to sneak in from Line of Control in the Nowshera sector," said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Yougal Manhas.

"Taking cognisance of the matter under relevant sections of law, the accused is being interrogated. No weapon or any incriminating material has been recovered from the intruder," he added.

During the initial investigation, the man was suspected as Tariq Mahmood, son of Fazal Rehman, resident of Chai Nalla village of Samahani Tehsil in District Bhimber of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

He was handed over to police in Nowshera police station after which necessary formalities including medical examination was conducted. (ANI)

