Pokhariyal attends 9th convocation of IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank' attended the 9th convocation of IIT Bhubaneswar through video conferencing as Chief Guest on Friday.

While addressing the students, Pokhariyal congratulated all the graduating students of the Institute and their parents.

He called upon the students to strive hard to cherish their dreams despite enormous challenges to be faced in the times to come. He also reminded them of not to forget the contribution of the alma mater i.e. IIT Bhubaneswar for its innovative teaching, learning and mentoring them to the path of success. He complimented the institute for the outstanding wellness, teaching excellence and research aura the institute has created, according to an official release.



He especially complimented the Director and his team for facilitating the cream of global class education through several innovations during the pandemic and serving as a role model about which the nation can be proud of.

On this occasion, the Minister inaugurated the Student Activity Centre (SAC), the Play Courts, and the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management (SHSSM) of IIT Bhubaneswar and added them to the national infrastructure. He also expressed that the Education Policy (NEP-2020) of Govt. of India will go a long way in instilling the future of the new students which will pave the way for holistic and multidisciplinary education.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, congratulated the students and commended the work done by faculty, students, researchers in innovating different techniques, innovations, studies undertaken by them during the course of the ongoing pandemic. He emphasized on the overall development of students undertaken by IIT Bhubaneswar during the course of their academic journey. (ANI)

