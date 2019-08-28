Pokhriyal launches app to ensure transparency in education system in India

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:12 IST

Rahul made statement against Pak due to fearing atmosphere...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Soon after Rahul Gandhi hit out at Pakistan for instigating violence in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that all matters related to the region are India's internal issues, Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed the Congress leader and said that his statement has come due