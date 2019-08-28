Pokhriyal launches app to ensure transparency in education system in India
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:54 IST
<p>New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In an attempt to make the <a href="/search?query=education">education</a> system more transparent, <a href="/search?query=Union Human Resources and Development Minister">Union Human Resources and Development Minister</a> <a href="/search?query=Ramesh Pokhriyal">Ramesh Pokhriyal</a> on Wednesday launched <a href="/search?query=Shagun">Shagun</a>, an online integrated junction of various <a href="/search?query=education">education</a> portals. <br />The app will provide all the details about the <a href="/search?query=education">education</a> system in the country as well as detailed information about <a href="/search?query=schools">schools</a> with a feedback procedure structured for the parents.<br />"Improved transparency and accountability the website will also provide vital information related to the availability of nearby <a href="/search?query=schools">schools</a>, navigable distance and aerial distance between <a href="/search?query=schools">schools</a>," a note issued by the HRD Ministry reads. <br />"It is a great initiative and if someone has a query it should be answered and we are capable of doing it. Our Prime Minister has envisioned the new Bharat and what could be a better way to begin it by ensuring better <a href="/search?query=education">education</a>," Pokhariyal said. <br />"Education is the foundation of a progressive society. Parents can now know all about the <a href="/search?query=schools">schools</a> they are sending their children. They can send feedback as well. I want to congratulate the teachers and students for being linked on this platform," he further said.<br />However, Pokhariyal refrained himself from commenting on a statement he made at IIT about Ram Setu is an engineering marvel and that the Himalayas absorb pollution. (ANI)<br /></p>