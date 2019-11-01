Representative Image
Representative Image

Polavaram Hydel project gets green signal as Andhra HC quashes stay

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 03:55 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh High Court has quashed the stay imposed by a lower court on the state government's decision to go for reverse tendering by cancelling Polavaram Hydel project.
Previously, the Navayuga group had filed a petition against the government's decision and the lower court had ordered stay on the project. After an enquiry into the issue, the High Court on Thursday quashed the stay and issued permission to make agreements with the new contractor. By this, the project has got a green signal to resume the works.
The High Court agreed with the Advocate General's argument that the writ petition has no value after the arbitration proceedings began and also agreed with his argument that the Navayuga group has not approached the court with genuine intention.
The High Court also upheld the lower court's injunction order of not to encash bank guarantees. The High Court also erred the lower court's ruling.
Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav welcomed the High Court's decision and said that the decision on Polavaram project has hampered the opposition party and now all obstacles to the project construction have been cleared and works will resume once the Godavari floods are reduced.
In a press statement released, Yadav also said that public money has been saved by the reverse tendering process. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 04:18 IST

Website of Shimla-based research institute hacked, hackers...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The website of the Shimla-based Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) was hacked a week ago and a probe into the matter has been initiated, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 03:31 IST

IndiGo's P&W engine-fitted aircraft returns back to Kolkata...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): An IndiGo aircraft having Pratt and Whitney-fitted engine returned back to Kolkata airport after the pilot found caution message in engine one mid-air.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 03:21 IST

Visakhapatnam: 4 people taken into police custody for allegedly...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Four people, including two minors, were taken into police custody for allegedly raping a girl at Kailasa Giri hilltop in Visakhapatnam.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 02:15 IST

Request Pak PM not to make it a source of income: Sukhbir Badal...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As Pakistan has levied USD 20 service fee on pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has requested the neighbouring country's Prime Minister Imran Khan not to make it a source of income.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:52 IST

Karnataka: BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad slams Yediyurappa over Tipu...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Chamarajanagar, V Srinivasa Prasad has criticised BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka for giving more importance to the issue related to Tipu Sultan rather than concentrating on drought relief works.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:52 IST

Rajasthan govt revokes exemption to private vehicles from toll tax

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Private vehicles will have to pay toll tax on state highways as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government has revoked the exemption given to it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:37 IST

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations to kick-start today

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The three-day Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations will take off at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:37 IST

Mysuru: 15 students admitted to hospital after eating chocolates...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As many as 15 students of a school in Mysuru were admitted to a hospital after they claimed to ate chocolates while celebrating the birthday of a classmate.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:15 IST

3 years imprisonment awarded to proprietor of Hyderabad-based...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Principal Special Judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad has sentenced three years rigorous imprisonment to a proprietor of a city-based private firm in connection with a conspiracy and cheating case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:38 IST

Pratt and Whitney US team meets DGCA after engine snags in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Government has taken serious note of unending engine snags on Airbus A320 Neo engines.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:09 IST

Sonia attacks BJP-led government, says skewed vision of history...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday made a veiled attack on the BJP-led government, saying that there were growing incidences of intolerance and a "skewed vision" of history was being imposed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:56 IST

Never had dealings with any underworld people: Raj Kundra on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A day after appearing before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with his alleged business dealings with gangster Iqbal Mirchi, businessman Raj Kundra on Thursday said that he has never had any dealings with or personally known anyone from the underwo

Read More
iocl