Polavaram Hydel project gets green signal as Andhra HC quashes stay

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh High Court has quashed the stay imposed by a lower court on the state government's decision to go for reverse tendering by cancelling Polavaram Hydel project.

Previously, the Navayuga group had filed a petition against the government's decision and the lower court had ordered stay on the project. After an enquiry into the issue, the High Court on Thursday quashed the stay and issued permission to make agreements with the new contractor. By this, the project has got a green signal to resume the works.

The High Court agreed with the Advocate General's argument that the writ petition has no value after the arbitration proceedings began and also agreed with his argument that the Navayuga group has not approached the court with genuine intention.

The High Court also upheld the lower court's injunction order of not to encash bank guarantees. The High Court also erred the lower court's ruling.

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav welcomed the High Court's decision and said that the decision on Polavaram project has hampered the opposition party and now all obstacles to the project construction have been cleared and works will resume once the Godavari floods are reduced.

In a press statement released, Yadav also said that public money has been saved by the reverse tendering process. (ANI)

